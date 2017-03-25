Helen Templeton Freshour

While in high school, Helen took a part-time job as an assistant chemist at the Eastman plant in Kingsport. After graduation in 1943, with the country immersed in WWII, she continued at Eastman, and began working full-time on projects supporting the military research facility at Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

When the war ended, she enrolled at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee, majoring in English Literature and Library Science. There she met the love of her life, Minnis Freshour, whom she married in 1948.

Helen worked as a junior high school teacher, and then as a librarian for Sullivan County, Tennessee. One of her tasks was to drive the book mobile through rural areas, bringing the gift of books to children who had no access to a library. She stated many times that this was the most enjoyable and fulfilling job of her life. Typical of her generous nature, when one young boy on her route kept "losing" a favorite book, she and other staff purchased a copy for him.

Minnis's career with MetLife required frequent relocation, so they established homes and countless friends in Memphis, Denver, Cleveland, Philadelphia, San Francisco, central New Jersey, and finally Midlothian, Virginia, where they retired. In 2011, at the age of 85, Helen moved to be with her son Scott and his family in Santa Cruz (CA).

Helen was always using her hands in creative ways. A talented artist in many media, Helen took up wood carving in Midlothian, focusing on life-sized models of birds, in particular ducks. She was a voracious reader, a lover of card games, particularly bridge, an accomplished gardener, and a wonderful hostess to their many friends. She loved volunteering for numerous local organizations.

Helen is survived by her son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Laura Partch; grandson, Rylan Freshour; and granddaughter, Jenna Freshour.

Helen was always ready with a smile and warm greeting for everyone.

A private memorial service was held soon after her passing. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider the Audubon Society, or a literacy program in your community.

