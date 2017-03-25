Gregory Scott Hamrick

Born in Kingsport, Tennessee, October 24, 1962, Greg attended Sullivan Central High School. In 1985, he graduated from Tennessee Technological University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. While in college, he was an active member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity where he made lifelong friends.

Greg worked for over 25 years as a respected Professional Engineer designing and overseeing many projects throughout the United States. He loved his career as an engineer and treasured the many close friends made at the various firms.

A member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Greg's faith in God allowed him to approach life and its challenges with a positive outlook and wicked good sense of humor that was inspiring to all. He lived his life at his own laid back pace with his positive disposition and soaked in and cherished all the love from his wife and sons, the loves of his life. He also loved reading, family cookouts, the UT Volunteers, the Mets and craft brews.

Greg is also survived by his mother Kay Hamrick and sister Kim Hamrick Nall of Kingsport, TN and is preceded in death by his father Fred Hamrick. He will be greatly missed by all, including the extended Garr and Hamrick families.

Pallbearers for the funeral are Tony Garr, Roy Garr, Donald Kermick, Hal Balthrop, Mike MacIndoe, Don Marsee, Ken Blassick, John Joyce and Kevin Joyce.

His family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Cathedral of Incarnation (Fleming Center), 2015 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203. After the visitation, please join the family for a Rosary in The Cathedral. The funeral Mass will be on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. at The Cathedral of Incarnation. A reception will immediately follow in the Fleming Center.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Greg by making a donation to "Andrew and Christian Hamrick" for their college funds 215 Emery Dr., Nashville, TN 37214 or to the "Kevin Paul Davis Scholarship", c/o Father Ryan High School, 700 Norwood Dr., Nashville, TN 37204.