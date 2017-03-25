Garland Ely

He was born in Sprigg, West Virginia, to Spicie (McCoy) Ely and Gustavus Zeblin Ely.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 siblings: June Giles (Pat), Nanetta Cridlin (Clyde), Robert Ely (Betty), Bonnie Johnson (Marion), and by his son, Steven Carter.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Ophelia (Bellamy) Ely; one daughter, Garnetta Ely; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Carter; granddaughter, Valarie Carter Miller; one aunt, Dorolyn McCoy Newberg, and several nieces and nephews.

He was a proud WWII veteran, having served as sergeant for 3 years in the 850th Aviation Engineering Company in Europe. He returned from the war in early December,1945, and began working in the furniture business of his future father-in-law, W. M. Bellamy.

In 1949, he became manager of Lee Farmer’s Cooperative, a position he held for 27 years. He co-owned and operated Jonesville Oil Company for 12 years until his retirement in 1979.

Garland was a lifetime member of the American Legion, having served as the Commander of the American Legion Post 185 for three years, and he was also a member of the VFW.

Garland was the first president of the Lee County Community Action Committee Inc., administering the Poverty Programs in the 1960s, and was the first director of the first Head Start Program in Lee County. He served 38 years on the Jonesville Town Council, including being vice-mayor.

He was a devout member of the Jonesville First United Methodist Church, which he first attended at age 9 with his grandmother, Merietta Ely. Garland cherished his church family.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 28th, at the Jonesville First United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m., with Layne Pennington officiating. Family and friends will meet at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, Virginia, at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 29th, for internment. Military Honors will be presented by the Wise County Veterans’ Organization and the Gate City Honors Team.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Jonesville First United Methodist Church or to the Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department.

