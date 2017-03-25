logo

no avatar

Fred A. Renfro

• Today at 10:54 AM

KINGSPORT - Fred A. Renfro, 46, of Kingsport, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Born in Kingsport, he was a 1988 graduate of Sullivan South High School. Fred was also a graduate of the University of Tennessee and The Texas Heart Institute. He had worked as a perfusionist at Johnson City Medical Center, The University of Virginia and Cookeville Medical Center. He also worked as a traveling perfusionist. Fred was a member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, loved the lake and playing soccer.

He is survived by his parents, Dr. C.A. “Pete” Renfro and wife, Betty of Kingsport; sisters, Mitzi Thompson and husband, James of Charlottesville, VA, and Sandra Edwards and husband, Ben of Kingsport; nieces and nephew, Ashley Edwards Danehy and husband, Michael, Joey Edwards and fiancée, Kelsei Longworth, and Katie Edwards.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-3:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Bill Durham officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Fred A. Renfro.