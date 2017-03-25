Mrs. Bethany was the longest church member of Island Road EMC, where she also was a lifelong Sunday School Teacher.

She loved to garden and mow, and she loved and adored her family and was a friend to all. She had many chicken collectables.

Mrs. Bethany was preceded in death by her parents, Lijah and Virgie Bethany. Sister, Bettie Mae Baker, Fannie Belle Good, and Pauline Ford. Brothers, Twin brother, E.L. Ford (Jr.), Charles Ford, Jimmy D. Ford.

Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Brookshire, of Gray. Son, Roy W. (R.W.) Bethany, of Blountville. Grandchildren, Angela Stanbrough, Elijah Bethany (Dee Riley), Taisa Owens (Wally). Sister, Leona Bethany (Charles), of Gaston N.C. Special Nieces, Jenelle Owens, Kay Ford, and several other nieces and nephews.

The family of Eva June Bethany will receive friends on Monday, March 27, 2017, at Island Road EMC, at the corner of Island Road and Highway 394, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. with services at 7:30 P.M. with Brad Reider and Pastor Doug Drinnon officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.

Graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at East Tennessee Cemetery in the Garden of Devotion.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Island Road EMC, c/o Faye Adams, 312 Louise Lane, Blountville, TN. 37617.

The family would like to say a very special thank you to Mountain States Hospice and Laura fore all of your love and support given to the family.

