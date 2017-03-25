She was born in Appalachia, VA, was a former resident of the Big Stone Gap area and had lived in Weber City most of her life.

Mrs. Wilson enjoyed going to auctions, flea markets and loved gardening, working in her flowers and she was a great cook.

She was preceded in death by her son, Odell Bostic; parents, Gene and Betty Franks and a sister, Kathy Lynn McMurray.

Surviving are her loving husband of 41 years, Richard D. Wilson; daughters, Rebecca Davidson and Karen Wilson; son, Timothy D. Wilson; grandchildren, Jonathan, Sebastian, Pamela, Kathy and Elisabeth; Brother, John “Tom” Franks and wife, Ellen and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Gathering of Remembrance from 5 – 6 pm Monday, March 27, 2017 at Arnold’s Chapel United Pentecostal Church, 2205 Jett, Rd., Kingsport, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Jackie Flanary officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richard Wilson, 645 Longridge Rd., Weber City, VA 24290, to help with funeral expenses.

The care of Brenda Wilson and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.