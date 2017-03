She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Nota and Frank Morelock; sister, Jo-Rita Lockhart, all of Asheville; and her late husband, Douglas “Curly” Hughes.

Betty is survived by several loving cousins; a niece and three nephews; special friend, Mary Nell Webb; and her fur baby, “Pixie.”

A private family graveside service will be held in the Hunt Family Cemetery in Jonesborough.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is serving the family of Betty Morelock Hughes.