Midge graduated from Shoemaker High School and worked in the Photographic Department of Quebecor Printing until retirement. She was the best friend, mother, grandmother and great grandmother one could ask for.

Midge is survived by her sons Tony (Cammie) McDavid of Duffield, VA, Tim (Miranda) McDavid of South Weber, UT and Danny (Lori) McDavid of Kingsport, TN. Grandchildren: Clint McDavid, Colton McDavid, Breanna McDavid Vikander, Lorin McDavid Barcus, Emily McDavid and great grandson Liam McDavid; two sisters, Eloise Dean and Rita Street.

Midge was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Paul Lane.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 5:00PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City VA. A private Graveside Service will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the Wilma Mildred "Midge" Lane McDavid family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Wilma Mildred "Midge" Lane McDavid.