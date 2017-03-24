Mr. Blevins was a WWII veteran having served with the U.S. Navy. He was the former Commander of the VFW Post #9543 and was retired from Holston Defense. He enjoyed fishing, watching westerns, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Linda Kaye Douglas of Rogersville; son, William Lee Blevins II and wife Deborah, of Akin, SC; daughter-in-law, Teresa Blevins of Rogersville; companion of many years, Lucille Bard of Rogersville; and 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 26, 2017, from 2:00 until 3:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow in Highland Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Hawkins County Color Guard and the U.S. Navy. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.