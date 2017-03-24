CHURCH HILL - Lisa Claire Ramsey, age 61, Church Hill went on to her heavenly home Thursday, March 16, 2017 after a courageous battle with her illness.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Lucian Henry, Peggy Blevins Henry, sister, Starla Henry, and husband James David Ramsey.

Lisa is survived by brother & sister in law, Dale and Karen Henry, brother Derrick Henry, and sister Diane Henry, 3 children, Michael Ramsey, Melanie Duncan, and Elisha Ramsey Simpson & son in law Brent Simpson, 3 Grandchildren, Damion Clendenen, Kaleb Duncan and Allora Ramsey. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, March 28th at First Baptist Church in Church Hill, TN. Visitation is at 6pm and the service will be at 7pm.

The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all the compassionate caregivers, Hospice workers, and wonderful friends that have been on this journey with us.