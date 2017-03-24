Linden (Lynn) Davis

He was preceded in death by his father, H.L. Davis Jr.; grandparents, Horace and Laura Davis, and Hobert and Bessie Burton.

Lynn is survived by his mother, Blanche Davis; brother, James Davis; three nieces that he loved with all of his heart, Katie Davis, Hannah Scott and husband Tyler, and Danielle Davis; aunts and uncles, Randol Burton, Jean Winstead, Callie Waddell, and Robert and Jessie Kegley; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, March 24, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Ronnie Horne officiating. Graveside services will be held 10:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.