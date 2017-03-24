logo

Linden (Lynn) Davis

• Today at 9:37 AM

CHURCH HILL - Linden (Lynn) Davis, age 55, of Church Hill, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017. He was employed by BSA Trucking. Lynn was always cutting up and keeping everyone laughing. He had a huge heart and was always there to help others.

He was preceded in death by his father, H.L. Davis Jr.; grandparents, Horace and Laura Davis, and Hobert and Bessie Burton.

Lynn is survived by his mother, Blanche Davis; brother, James Davis; three nieces that he loved with all of his heart, Katie Davis, Hannah Scott and husband Tyler, and Danielle Davis; aunts and uncles, Randol Burton, Jean Winstead, Callie Waddell, and Robert and Jessie Kegley; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, March 24, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Ronnie Horne officiating. Graveside services will be held 10:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com. 