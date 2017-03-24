John Sevier “Johnny” Wallace

He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Wallace, his mother Mary Kate Wallace, his brother C.W. Wallace, and son-in-law Richard Gilliam. He is survived by his wife Jeanette Parker Wallace; sister Sharon Rose Wallace; son Tim Wallace; daughter Elisa Wallace; son-in-law Jerry Dempsey; daughter Cindy Lane and husband Allen Lane; granddaughter Erica Shelton and husband Nathan Shelton; grandsons Nicholas Dempsey, Jacob Lane, Jackson Lane, Jonahus Lane; and great-grandson Levi Shelton.

Graveside service will be held at Memorial Gardens in Church Hill at 1pm on Saturday, March 25th, 2017. Visiting with family and friends will take place after the service at Johnny and Jeanette’s home.

