John Delmar Greene, Jr.

• Today at 9:36 AM

SURGOINSVILLE - John Delmar Greene, Jr., 90, passed away during the morning hours of Wednesday (March 22, 2017). John was born on November 25, 1926 to the late John & Mary (Adkins) Greene in Jenkins, KY.

John is survived by his four sons, Larry, Mike & wife Dana, Jeff & Talana, and Scott & wife Lori Greene; 13 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

John will be laid to rest on Monday (March 27, 2017) at Mountain Home National Cemetery (53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, TN 37684) at 1 p.m. with military rites provided by American Legions Posts 3/265.

