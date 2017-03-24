John Delmar Greene, Jr.

John is survived by his four sons, Larry, Mike & wife Dana, Jeff & Talana, and Scott & wife Lori Greene; 13 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

John will be laid to rest on Monday (March 27, 2017) at Mountain Home National Cemetery (53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, TN 37684) at 1 p.m. with military rites provided by American Legions Posts 3/265.

Online condolences may be made to the Greene family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.

East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Greene family.