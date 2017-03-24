Gena Chapman Kern

Gena was born in Sullivan County, TN on November 30, 1967 to Eugene Charles Chapman and the late Dorothy Mae Smith Chapman.

Lillian Genarose Kern, known as “Gena” to her friends and family was a daughter, wife, sister, aunt, and friend who touched the lives of many people. Gena was beautiful inside and out. She was a registered nurse who took her job seriously and went the extra mile for the patients that she took care of. Gena had an easy going spirit with a wonderful sense of humor and generous heart. She was someone who enjoyed spending time with people she loved. Her family and her pets meant more to her than we will ever know. She brought brightness and happiness to the lives around her. Her ability to make others smile, her forgiving nature, her incomparable advice, and the way she loved people will be truly missed.

In addition to her mother, her husband, Earl Kern preceded her in death in 2005.

She is survived by her father, Gene Chapman, Gate City, VA; sister, Mellissia Lane and husband, J.W., Yuma, VA; brothers, Dwight Williams and partner, Michael Norris, Kingsport, TN and Barney Williams and wife, Janet, Kingsport, TN; along with nephews and nieces, Jared Williams, Megan Harkleroad and husband, Brent, Jordan Williams and wife, Jessica, Nissa Williams, Lydia Lane, Will Lane, Mitchell Kern, and Russell Kern; great nephew, Gabriel Williams and great nieces, Daly Harkleroad and Perry Harkleroad.

The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Musick, Rev. Layton Bentley, and Pastor Joe Shelton officiating. The Darthula Trio will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2017 at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m., Sunday to go in procession to the graveside service.

