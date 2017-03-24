Fred A. Renfro

He is survived by his parents, Dr. C.A. “Pete” Renfro and wife, Betty of Kingsport; sisters, Mitzi Thompson and husband, James of Charlottesville, VA, and Sandra Edwards and husband, Ben of Kingsport; nieces and nephew, Ashley Edwards Danehy and husband, Michael, Joey Edwards and fiancée, Kelsei Longworth, and Katie Edwards.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-3:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Bill Durham officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663.

