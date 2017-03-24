She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Greer, and son, Worley Head.

Debbie is survived by her father, G.C. Greer; aunt, Dessie “Bootsie” Ennis; several cousins; lifelong friend, Sheila Stump McMurray; and loving dog, Boscoe.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Mike Greer, Eric Vaughn, Dennis Ennis, Eddie McMurray, David Webb, Brady Webb and Scott Bernard. Ross Smith will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Debbie Greer.