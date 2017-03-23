Thurman T. Adkins

He was of the Christian Faith and was a retired employee of AT&T.

Surviving are a brother, Christopher Adkins and wife Mary of Coeburn; two nephews, Aaron Adkins and Christopher Adkins; two nieces, Antha Lyons and Christine Adkins; special friends, Elmer and Brenda Justice and Judy Haynes; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services will follow in the Wise Cemetery.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.