Sabra Jan Mullins

Sabra loved trips to the beach with family and friends. She was a very generous and loving person to all who knew her. Sabra loved her family more than life and brought smiles and laughter to everyone. She was especially generous and loving to her nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Sabra was preceded in death by her parents, Burt and Irene Mullins; step-mother, Eva Mullins; nephew, David Gray; her beloved dog, Bogie.

Survivors include her sisters; Nancy Gray, Vicky Christian and husband Doug; nephews, Ryan Christian, Bo Gray and wife Joyce; niece, Whitney Freeman and husband Jerry; great-nephews, Cole Gray and Taylor Christian; great-niece, Claire Gray; along with many friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends from 4pm to 6pm on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A celebration of life service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Mitch Russell, officiating.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Mullins family.