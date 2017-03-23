He was born May 12, 1940 to the late, Albert Ray and Bessie Flanary Bellamy. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Albert “Homer” Bellamy, Roy C. Bellamy and Charles T. “CT” Bellamy; sisters, Cordia “Tally” McClellan, Alice “Toodie” Compton and Ina Kerns.

Ron is survived by his wife, Brenda Jannow Bellamy; daughter, Kelle G. Bellamy; and adopted daughter, Tracy Jones; sisters, Nancy McElroy and Velma (Ernie) Vickers; along with several nieces, nephews and a host of friends to cherish his memory.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, March 24, 2017, at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Gordon McBride of Gate City United Methodist Church officiating. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Scott County Funeral Home at 10:45 am Saturday morning.

Pallbearers will be Joie Kerns, Josh Haynie, Brian Matlock, Bobby Quillen, Larry Quillen and Dane McClellan. Honorary pallbearers will be Shannon Mullins, Elwood Mullins, Arthur Rogers, Eddie Richmond, Bucky Clabaugh, Paul and Kathy McDowell and David Mann.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gate City United Methodist Church, Shriners Hospital or St. Jude Children Research hospital.

