Regina Spivey and Marvin “Doug” Clark

Regina Spivey, age 39 was born in Big Stone Gap, VA on Thursday, February 9, 1978. She was a CNA and caregiver. She loved her family, life and always had a smile on her face.

Regina is survived by her husband David Spivey, one daughter Brittany McQueen and one son Chris McQueen all of Jonesville, VA.

Marvin Douglas Clark, Sr. age 47 was born Sunday, April 6, 1969 in Pennington Gap, VA. He was a coal miner and construction worker.

Doug is survived by one son Marvin “Dougie” Clark of the Big Hill Community, one daughter Amber Sanders (Cory) of Jonesville, VA and grandson Gavin Sanders of Jonesville, VA.

They are preceded in death by their mother Betty Clark, maternal grandparents Jim and Demie Hess and paternal grandparents Nathan and Eve Clark.

Together they are survived by their father Bill Clark of the Big Hill Community, two sisters Demie Olinger (Oscar Spurlock) of the Big Hill Community, Barbara Scalf (Layton) of Kingsport, TN, one brother Gene Clark of the Big Hill Community, special aunts Peggy Mullins and Mary Elmore, many nieces, nephews cousins and special friends that loved them dearly.

A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM Sunday, March 26, 2017 at the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Jonesville, VA with Jack Clark and Bob Gagger officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM Sunday until the time of the service.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday at the Clark Family Cemetery in the Big Hill Community of Pennington Gap, VA.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:00 PM Monday to go to the cemetery.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family of Regina and Doug by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 29521 Wilderness Rd. Jonesville, VA 24263.

Phone 276-346-3553

Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Regina Spivey and Marvin Douglas Clark.