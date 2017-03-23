Nathaniel Dawes (N.D.) Jarvis was carried home by angels to be with his Lord and Saviour on the morning of March 22, 2017, after a long, happy life filled with fun, laughter, family, and friends wherever he went.

He was saved at an early age and visited many churches throughout his life with his father who was a Methodist circuit preacher. For many years, he was a song leader and caretaker at Klepper’s Chapel Church. During more recent years, he was a member at Spires Chapel Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. John Jarvis and Anna (Hilton) Jarvis, and brothers Rev. John Jarvis, Jr., and wife Roxie, George Jarvis and wife Cleona, Ervin Jarvis and wife Dora, twin brother L.C. Jarvis, and infant brother Mack.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Mary Elizabeth (Cross) Jarvis; only sister Marguerite Greene; children Kenneth Jarvis and wife Midge, Linda Lipe and husband Archie, and Patricia Jarvis; his “pride and joy” and only grand-daughter Laura Pearson and husband Judge Alex Pearson; his “right-hand men,” grandsons Kenny Jarvis and wife Shanda, Timmy Jarvis and wife Jenni, and Alex Lipe; great grandsons Reed, Tanner, Keelyn, and Kendal Jarvis; sister-in-law Rosalie Jarvis; brother-in-law J.H. Cross; nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

During WWII, he served in the US Navy. All five brothers served at the same time, and all returned home.

His smile, jokes, laughter, love, and kindness will be greatly missed, but he can’t wait to show you his brand new home.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Spires Chapel Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. John North officiating. Burial will follow in the Jarvis Family Cemetery.

Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville is serving the family.