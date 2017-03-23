Mary Rebecca “Becky” Penley

2017 at Lee Nursing and Rehab in Pennington Gap, VA. She was a homemaker and baby sitter to many children most of her life. She was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart. She was also a foster parent for many years. Anyone who knew her, knew she was a great cook and all around great woman.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dail Roger Penley of 58 years; her parents, Dewey and Spart Young; brothers Junior Young, Jewell Young and sisters Sandra Zonia Cooney, Vondetta Sawyers and Betty Sue Beckner.

She is survived by her sons Randy Penley and wife Sharon of Jonesville, VA; Wesley Penley of the home; daughters Kim Robinson and husband Donald of Woodway, VA; Theresa Vanhuss and husband Darrell of Pennington Gap, VA; Jennifer Penley of Bristol, TN and Paige Penley of Pennington Gap, VA; also five grandchildren Derek Robinson of Woodway, VA; Whitney Robinson of Pennington Gap, VA; Makaila Penley of Jonesville, VA; Austin Stapleton of Jonesville, VA and Rhylee Jennings of Pennington Gap, VA. Also four great-grandchildren; one sister Bobbie Standifer and special friends Stan Lewis and Terry Hilton and special hairdresser and friend Teresa Ridings.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Pennington Gap, VA with George Penley and Stan Lewis officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM Saturday until the time of the service.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:00 PM Sunday to go to the cemetery.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277.

Phone 276-546-2456.

