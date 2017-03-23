Mary Katherine “Katie” Harris

She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Lynn Harris.

She is survived by the love of her life, Jon Peters, of Appalachia, VA; her mother, Patricia Harris of Appalachia, VA; her brother, Gary Allen Harris and wife Rhandi of Big Stone Gap, VA; her nieces, Jaelyn Harris and McKinleigh Lane; her nephew, Ethan Harris; the parents of her fiancé, Jim and Trish Peters of Big Stone Gap, VA; Chasity and Michael Lane and her special friends, Barbie Farr and Keith Maggard.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 26, 2017 from 2:00-3:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. Services will follow in the chapel with Pastor Lee Stidham officiating. Final arrangements will be private.

Gilliam Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the family of Katie Harris.