John Robert Barrett

• Today at 9:28 AM

ROGERSVILLE - John Robert Barrett, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017. He retired from IPC Dennison.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Christine Mayo Barrett; sister, Rachel Carpenter.

John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Barrett; daughter, Dawn Manis; grandson, Skylar Manis of Kingsport; brothers, Charles (Irene) Barrett of Morristown, Everette Barrett of Mooresburg, Bascom (Betty) Barrett of Chapin, SC, Lonnie (Charlene) Barrett of Bristol, TN; sister, Lelia Weems of Rogersville; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Eddie Trent, Dr. Amy Haynes, Dr. Lata Shah, Nurse Lindsey Riley, and Hospice Nurse Erica Hicks.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Carters Valley Cemetery with Rev. Hugh Minor officiating. Christian-Sells Funeral Home of Rogersville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com. 