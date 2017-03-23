Harvell “Buck” Long Worley

Buck grew up in Old Hickory, TN before pursuing a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Tennessee. Kodak lured him to the Mountains of East Tennessee where he enjoyed a prosperous career at both Kodak and Tennessee Eastman. Buck retired in 1994 as acting division head of Plastics & Polymers after 32 plus years of service. He loved quail hunting, lawn and gardening, nurturing purple martins and supporting all of his grandkids sporting activities at Sullivan South High School. He was very instrumental in the early years of Sullivan South developing community support and leading efforts to build a strong foundation for both the football and baseball activities. Buck was a devout Christian, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife of 55 years, Doris Worley; daughter, Jennifer (Jenny) Nuckolls; son Grady (Ed) Worley & wife Susan; sisters, Ann Bybee and Jean Williams; five loving grandchildren, Brandon Worley, Seth Worley, Jimmy Nuckolls, Jacob Nuckolls, and Ashlee Stuart; several nieces, nephews, sister-in-law’s, brother-in-law’s, cousins, and a host of friends.

A private graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Gethsemane on Friday (March 24, 2017) with Minister Jay Cline of Northeast Church of Christ.

A special thank you to East Lawn Funeral Home for the kind and compassionate care given to the Worley family.

Online condolences may be made to the Worley family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Worley family.