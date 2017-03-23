Evelyn Hammonds Lee

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ida and William Hammonds; son, Darrell Shipley, brothers, James, Kyle and Ellis Hammonds; and husbands, Roy Shipley, Kenneth Knowles and Carl Lee.

Evelyn is survived by daughter, Vanessa (Jim) Sales of Excel, AL; sons, Alan (Lisa) Shipley and Doyle Shipley; stepson, Larry (Doyalette) Knowles of Ooltewah, TN; stepdaughters, Sandy (Ron, deceased) Davis of Church Hill, and Vicki (James) Stapleton; daughter-in-law, Patricia Shipley; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence (Linda) Hammonds of Red Lion, PA, and Raymond (Linda, deceased) Hammonds of Hiltons, VA; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and her very, very special friend, Lenore Hylemon.

Special thanks to Dr. Shipstone and all the staff at Wellmont Cancer Institute, and to the staff at Amedysis, especially Joanie and Shamrock.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Larry Knowles officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Everett Lett officiating.

Pallbearers will be Clyde Debord, Chris Cox, Greg Hammonds, Carter Shipley, Steven Shipley and Todd Shipley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

