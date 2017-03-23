Etta Mae Smith Qualls

She was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church. She loved to help at her church, being a housewife and walking.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life Edward A. Smith; parents, Lucian and Pheba Peters; sisters, Ruth Gillenwater and Pauline Smith; Willie Qualls.

She is survived by her, daughters, Patsy Smith Darnell(Charles) and Phyllis Smith Light (Robert); grandchildren, Charles Darnell, Jr. (Pam), Eddie Darnell (Stephanie), Tina Troutt (David); great grandchildren, Rebecca Darnell, Jacob Darnell, Allyn Troutt, Talisha Troutt, Christopher Darnell(Katelyn), and Nicholas Darnell; sister, Betty Hensley (James); brothers, Dan Peters (Sue), J.C. Peters , Ron Peters ; great-great-grandson, Brayden Darnell; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Sunnyside Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Dr. Roy Graves officiating.

Graveside serves will follow at Holston View cemetery with Charles Darnell Jr., Marvin Edward Darnell, Allyn Troutt, Christopher Darnell, Jacob Darnell, Nicholas Darnell, and David Troutt serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Laura and the Mountain States Hospice team along with Barbara Cox, Carolyn King, Sue Peters, and Pat Carter.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Smith-Qualls family.