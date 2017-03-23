Brenda was a committed Christian, a loving and generous mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who always put others first. Her favorite past-times were, working in her yard, helping in the kitchen at church and spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She retired from Eastman Chemical following thirty years of service in the Quality Assurance Department. Brenda was a 1967 graduate of Lynn View High School and a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Clara Ketron.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Shawn Caldwell (Kevin) and Donna Hunley (Damon); grandchildren, Tyler and Jordan Caldwell, Madyson and Cameron Hunley; great grandson, Bentley Caldwell; sisters, Judy Addington (Charlie) and Patti Campbell (Ken); brother, Bobby Salyer (Jean); several nieces and nephews also survive; a special blessing to, Chantai Barger and Makensey Campbell.

A private family Funeral Service will be conducted in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. Shannon Salyer officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Kevin Caldwell, Damon Hunley, Ken Campbell, Bobby Salyer, Jordan Caldwell and Tyler Caldwell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Brenda’s honor be made to, The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to, Re-elect Donald Trump for President Campaign.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the medical staffs of Caris Hospice and Health South for their compassionate care of our mother.

The care of Brenda G. Hamby and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.