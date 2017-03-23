Billy E. Horton

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, Aline Thomas and Violet Mann; 3 brothers, Robert, Clarence and Owen Horton; and his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Mattie Davidson.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue Davidson Horton; one daughter, Andrea and Jim Vaughn, and several in-laws, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor George Winegar and Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. A military graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 performing military rites. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either of the churches previously mentioned.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the 5th floor Step-Down Unit and ICU at Indian Path Hospital for their care and support for Billy during his declining health.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

