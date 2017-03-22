logo

no avatar

Ralph Winegar

• Today at 4:02 PM

SURGOINSVILLE - Ralph Winegar, age 75 of the Poor Valley Community in Surgoinsville, left his pain and worries behind to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at NOVA Healthcare in Weber City, VA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mavis Winegar; and brothers, Lynn Winegar, F.W. “Toot” Winegar, Paul Winegar, Dean Winegar and Rick Winegar.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Shirley Winegar; sons, David Winegar and wife, Teresa, and Wayne Winegar; grandsons, Brad Winegar and Bruce Winegar; brother, Don “Fuzz” Winegar and wife, Kathy; sister, Verna Stokes; sisters-in-law, Juanita Winegar, Judy Winegar Marie McClellan, and Mildred Stokes; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The family would like to thank Brenda Keene for her love and support for Ralph during his declining health.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date at the family cemetery and will be announced by the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com. 

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Winegar family.