Ralph Winegar

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mavis Winegar; and brothers, Lynn Winegar, F.W. “Toot” Winegar, Paul Winegar, Dean Winegar and Rick Winegar.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Shirley Winegar; sons, David Winegar and wife, Teresa, and Wayne Winegar; grandsons, Brad Winegar and Bruce Winegar; brother, Don “Fuzz” Winegar and wife, Kathy; sister, Verna Stokes; sisters-in-law, Juanita Winegar, Judy Winegar Marie McClellan, and Mildred Stokes; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The family would like to thank Brenda Keene for her love and support for Ralph during his declining health.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date at the family cemetery and will be announced by the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Winegar family.