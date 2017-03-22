Mrs. Maxwell was a member of the Sullivan County Retired Teachers Association and the Long Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also an avid gardener and a very talented china painter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and her husband of 59 years, Donald A. Maxwell.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Belle Maxwell of Charlotte, NC; son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Vicki Maxwell; two granddaughters, Maria and Emily Maxwell; two dear friends, Mrs. Judy Hash and Mrs. Chris McPhetridge; and her faithful companion, her dog Buddy.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with The Rev. Marshall Steinle officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Stone Dam Methodist Church Cemetery in Chuckey.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Mary Louise Maxwell.