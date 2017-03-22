Lochiel Light

Lochiel loved “old-timey” music. She loved it so much she taught herself to play the guitar using a picking style known as the “Carter Scratch.” When she sang old Appalachian songs all who listened were taken back to a time when mournful songs captured the harsh realities of life and songs of heaven were a welcome comfort in times of sorrow. She loved spending Saturday nights at The Carter Store, later known as The Carter Fold with Lacy, her husband for over 65 years. With grandchildren in tow, they would join in on the picking, singing and clogging. She knew the Carter family well, did costume work for them and on a couple of occasions she played with the Carter family band. Music lived deep in her soul and it found its fullest expression through her guitar. Lochiel loved her family and she was loved by them.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lacy Light and mother Oma Yeager.

Lochiel is survived and will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, Truman Light and Elmo Light, both residents of Kingsport. Her four grandchildren could always count on her to have an ice cold soft drink and a little money for ice cream. Sherry Light, Knoxville, TN, Brian (Brooke) Light, Kingsport, Randy (Melanie) Wood, Kingsport and Bill (Debby) Wood, Johns Creek, GA, knew and loved her laughter and genuine love that only a grandmother can give. Her home was filled on holidays with her six great-grandchildren, Brody Light, Tanner Wood, Hunter Wood, Will Wood, Joseph Wood and MaryJo Wood Howell. The birth of her four great-great-grandchildren, Eli Howell, Brooks Howell, Holden Howell and Finley Truman Wood, was a source of joy for her as well.

The services for Lochiel will be held at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport and friends will be received from 11-12:30 pm with the funeral following at 12:30 pm on Friday. Graveside services will follow at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Lochiel Light.