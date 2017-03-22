John Robert Barrett

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Christine Mayo Barrett; sister, Rachel Carpenter.

John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Barrett; daughter, Dawn Manis; grandson, Skylar Manis of Kingsport; brothers, Charles (Irene) Barrett of Morristown, Everette Barrett of Mooresburg, Bascom (Betty) Barrett of Chapin, SC, Lonnie (Charlene) Barrett of Bristol, TN; sister, Lelia Weems of Rogersville; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Eddie Trent, Dr. Amy Haynes, Dr. Lata Shah, Nurse Lindsey Riley, and Hospice Nurse Erica Hicks.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Carters Valley Cemetery with Rev. Hugh Minor officiating. Christian-Sells Funeral Home of Rogersville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.