Joanne Boggs Morgan

She was born in Derby, VA, was a former resident of Nickelsville, VA, Lakeland, FL and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.

Mrs. Morgan was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church.

She enjoyed going to Bible Study and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Morgan, son, Butch Morgan; Parents, Charlie and Mary Bush Boggs; sisters, Ella Mae Large, Gaynell Dingus and Lil Upchurch and brother, Tommy Boggs.

Surviving are her daughter, Pam Morgan Tremblay and husband, Paul; son, Russell “Rusty” Morgan and wife, Joretta; granddaughter, Brittany Morgan and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Pat Tipton officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 am Friday, March 24, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section F. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in memory of her son, Butch Morgan, may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 412 North Cedar Bluff Road, Suite #402, Knoxville, TN 37923.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jewel Shumate and Lynn Willette for their loyal friendship.

