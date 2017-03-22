She was born in War, West Virginia; daughter of the late Baker and Lillian Dockery Keith. She enjoyed thirty-seven years in banking before retiring.

She is survived by her husband, Waldo Dorton; one sister, Frieda Keith Elam; and two brothers, Larry Keith and Gary Keith.

Funeral Services for Joan Keith Dorton will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017 in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Roger Carter, Brother Cuba Porter, and Rev. James Shortt officiating. Committal Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017 in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks and appreciation to her caregivers and friends who took care of her for the past three years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grassy Creek Church, 1602 South 71, Castlewood, Virginia 24224 or to the Alzheimer's, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 207 North Boone Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604.

Online condolences may be sent to the Dorton family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com.

