Ila A. Moore Darnell

Ila is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Darnell; parents, Charlie and Ella Moore; two sisters, Ona Elliott and Ruby Abner; grandson, Greg Bishop.

Survivors include her daughters; Philis Bishop, Geneva Stidham and husband Jack, Carolyn Spivey; sons, Charles W. Darnell and wife Patsy, Junior L. Darnell and wife Mary, Jerry Darnell and wife Carolyn; grandchildren, Michael Bishop, Cindy Howington, Charles Darnell Jr., Marvin Edward Darnell, Melissa Crawford, Sheila Strong, Adam and Jason Spivey; 12 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Bill Lane and Rev. Jimmy Combs officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 24, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the 600 wing at Holston Manor Nursing Home and Avalon Hospice.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Tent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Darnell family.