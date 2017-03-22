Edwin White

He was preceded in death by his brother, Vernon White.

Edwin is survived by his wife, Martha White of Kingsport; 2 daughters, Connie Colgrove and husband, Dale of Kingsport, and Marsha Brooks and husband, Jim of Kingsport; 2 sons, David White and wife, Karen of Des Moines, Iowa, and Timothy White of Kingsport; 8 grandchildren, Daniel Brooks, Olivia Colgrove, Jonathan Brooks, Seth White, Nicole Colgrove, Zachary White, Michael Brooks and Julia Colgove; sister, Wanda Eli and husband, David of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Des Moines, Iowa with Rev. John P. Marlow officiating. The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 am on Monday at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle, 1218 7th Ave. E., Bradenton, FL 34208.

