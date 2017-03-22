Betty Harmon Moore

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Harmon and Louis Moore, her parents, her brother, Alfred Patrick, her sister, Retha Atwell, and her stepson, Doyle Moore.

Betty is survived by her sons, Patrick Harmon (Alice) and Timothy Harmon (Lisa), step daughter, India Moore Sillampa (Chuck), step daughter-in-law, Jane Moore, her sister Peggy Patrick Garrett (Robert), three grandchildren, Benjamin Harmon, Elisabeth Harmon, and Joseph Harmon, and seven step grandchildren, Cristen Schaefer, David Schaefer, Matthew Schaefer, Ben Schaefer, Zachary Schaefer, Strock Moore, and Stewart Moore, nieces, Karen Patrick, Susan Davis (Tom), Amy Ryan (Mark), Dawn Garrett, and Emily Luttrell, and nephew, Don Atwell.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., March 25th at East Lawn Cemetery. At Betty’s request, gifts to Healing Hands Health Center are requested in lieu of flowers (donations can be made online at healinghandshealthcenter.org or (423) 652-0260).

