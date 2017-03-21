In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emma Ruth Alley Wallace; her sister, Helen Tranburger; and by her twin brother, Elmer (Dick) Wallace, who preceded her in death by only either days.

Thelma leaves a brother, Victor Wallace and Dot; special niece, Tonia Castle; and several nieces and nephews who were special to her.

She felt very blessed with her neighbors, who were always very helpful to her.

There will be a graveside service at East Tennessee Cemetery (formerly Tri-Cities Cemetery) on Wednesday at 2:00 pm with Rev. Victor Wallace officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. Bill Glover and Susan Harp. Friends are welcome to view her body at the graveside.

Special thanks to her caregiver, Tammy, and the staff of Wexford House.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Thelma Wallace Davidson.