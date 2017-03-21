Scott D. Campbell

He is survived by his partner, Randy Qualls; mother, Donna Wheat; sisters, Cheryl Acuff, Kelly Combs, Michelle Birnyark; brother, Jonathan Campbell; nieces, Samantha Hicks, Christina Campbell and Abigail Campbell; nephews, Joshua Campbell, Matthew Campbell, Ryan Campbell, Corey Extine and Dominic Acuff.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2017 from 5 until 6 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.