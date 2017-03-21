logo

no avatar

Scott D. Campbell

• Today at 12:51 PM

PINEY FLATS - Scott D. Campbell, age 47, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017. He was born February 14, 1970 in Pomano, CA. Scott was a former employee of Citi Bank and he was owner of Ugly Cupcake in Kingsport. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Campbell.

He is survived by his partner, Randy Qualls; mother, Donna Wheat; sisters, Cheryl Acuff, Kelly Combs, Michelle Birnyark; brother, Jonathan Campbell; nieces, Samantha Hicks, Christina Campbell and Abigail Campbell; nephews, Joshua Campbell, Matthew Campbell, Ryan Campbell, Corey Extine and Dominic Acuff.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2017 from 5 until 6 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.