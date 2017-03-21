Peggy Darlene Conkin

She’s a 1977 graduate of Ketron High School & a 1985 graduate of Bristol College; she was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and lived in the Bloomingdale community most of her life.

She was predeceased by her Father John “Penny” Conkin and is survived by her Mother Sarah Moffitt Conkin, a Great Nephew Caleb “the King” McKinley who she loved and treated as if he were her own son or grandson (depending on the day); her siblings Carol Pyle & her husband Kermit, Ronnie “Shorty” Conkin & his wife Eunice, Elizabeth Ann McKinley & her husband Samuel and Johnny Conkin, her nieces & nephews Kim Feagins & her husband Glen, Michelle Doss & her husband Bill, Robbie & Kelly Conkin, Brent McKinley & his wife Angela, Todd McKinley & Thomas McKinley & his wife Melissa; her Great Nieces & Nephews Lindsey Rufenacht, Kaitlin Winters, Hunter & Blake Doss, Trinity Conkin & Adrianna McKinley, her Great-Great Nephews Lane Winters & Luke Rufenacht, along with “Adopted Brother” Dennie Haynes; Leanna Romero and many cousins and dozens of great friends.

Many of her family and friends were by her bedside around the clock before she was called home to be with the Lord. She was a kind, caring and strong woman who never lost her sense of humor and especially her faith in God. Even when she was suffering the most, she said “I don’t know the reason why I have to go through this but, it’s part of the Lord’s plan and I’ll gladly suffer through.”

Peggy was selflessly devoted to her family and friends; always placing herself last and often went with less or nothing so others could have. She loved family gatherings on Sundays and the holidays, especially Christmas. Peggy was so happy she was able to visit Hawaii in the last year of her life and had plans to go on a Disney cruise w/family in the coming years. Before she passed, she left word for her Mother and siblings to be strong and to have faith that they’ll all meet again. We all pray on bended knee that the Lord will welcome Peggy with open arms as her earthly work is done. “Go rest high on that mountain, Peggy, your work on earth is done. Go to heaven a-shoutin' Love for the Father and the Son.”

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Clint Hensley officiating. A Eulogy will be given by Caleb McKinley and Todd McKinley.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 am Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper. Honorary Pallbearers will be nieces and nephews. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christine LaGuardia Phillips Cancer Center, P. O. Box 238, Kingsport, TN 37662.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Leanna and Jon Romero for their compassion and selfless care of Peggy and her family in their time of need.

