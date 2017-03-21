Mrs. Elaine Tillman Begley

Born in Burlington, NC on August 28, 1937, Elaine had a childhood filled with fond memories of her sister and cousins. After graduating from Walter Williams High School, she worked at AT&T, where she met her husband. After her career at AT&T, she became a loving mother and wife. She enjoyed playing the piano, collecting antiques, traveling, and spending time at the beach and with family. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church, then Home Moravian Church in Winston-Salem, NC.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Inez Tillman. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Charles L. Begley; son Charles Jr. of Omaha, NE; daughter Amy Coplon (Mark) of Winston-Salem; sister, Daphine Williams (John) of Burlington, NC; granddaughters Erica Begley and Emma Coplon, and grandson Holden Coplon, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home in Winston-Salem, NC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will be afterward at Forsyth Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to The Hospice Foundation (101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) or the Alzheimer’s Association (P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011).

The family would like to express heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the many care givers and staff of Hospice & Palliative Care Center and Home Instead Senior Care of Winston-Salem.

