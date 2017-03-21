Margaret G. Chase Strickler

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Raymond Strickler, Sr.; parents, Robert C. (Dock) and Bessie Mae Lacey Chase; son, Raymond Strickler, Jr.; daughter, Ora Hawkins; brother, James Chase; sisters, Lola Kathleen Chase, Frances Ward, Marie Chase, Pauline (Polly) Quillen, Carrie Williams and Winnie Holder; and grandson, Kenneth Short.

Surviving are her daughters, Barbara Robinette, Linda (Jack) Johnson, and Carolyn Hobbs; son, James Steve (Shirley) Strickler; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and Zalia (Paul) Crussell, her only surviving sister.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 – 1:00 pm at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Smith and Rev. David Foster officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers with her oldest grandson, Rick Strickler, serving as Honorary Pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664.

