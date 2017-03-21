logo

Margaret G. Chase Strickler

Margaret G. Chase Strickler, 95, died late Monday afternoon, March 20, 2017, after a lengthy illness, at Holston Manor. While residing at Holston Manor, Margaret enjoyed the activities especially bingo and “Elvis” coming to entertain. She was an avid reader learning as many trivia history facts as she could. Staff members and residents loved her and she appreciated all that they did for her. She felt like God had placed her at Holston Manor to help others. Margaret was voted to receive the 2016 Who’s Who in TN Long-Term Care Award.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Raymond Strickler, Sr.; parents, Robert C. (Dock) and Bessie Mae Lacey Chase; son, Raymond Strickler, Jr.; daughter, Ora Hawkins; brother, James Chase; sisters, Lola Kathleen Chase, Frances Ward, Marie Chase, Pauline (Polly) Quillen, Carrie Williams and Winnie Holder; and grandson, Kenneth Short.

Surviving are her daughters, Barbara Robinette, Linda (Jack) Johnson, and Carolyn Hobbs; son, James Steve (Shirley) Strickler; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and Zalia (Paul) Crussell, her only surviving sister.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 – 1:00 pm at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Smith and Rev. David Foster officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers with her oldest grandson, Rick Strickler, serving as Honorary Pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family Margaret G. Chase Strickler.