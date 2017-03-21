logo

John Wayne Chapman

KINGSPORT - John Wayne Chapman, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Born in Scott County, VA, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Holston Defense after many years of service. John loved to help people and made good use of the gifts he had to do so. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to spend time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Chapman, one sister and three brothers.

John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Harriet Chapman; daughter, Teresa Harkleroad; sons, Ronnie Chapman and Mark Chapman; 2 grandchildren, Kristin and Jacob Harkleroad; 2 great-grandchildren, Raylan and Graycen; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11-1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Catledge and Rev. Paul Wright officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park. Military graveside rites will be presented by American Legion Posts 3/265.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of John Wayne Chapman.