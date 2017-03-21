WEBER CITY, VA - James Elbert Taylor, 89, Weber City, VA passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at NOVA Health and Rehab Center, Weber City VA.

Born in Scott County on August 13, 1927, he was the son of the late James Echol and Mayme Taylor.

James was a kind, gentle soul. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend. He loved hunting and farming. James was of the Baptist faith and attended Victory Baptist Church before his health declined.

In addition to his parents, his step mother, Lillie Taylor; brother, Clint Taylor; sisters, Kate Moody, Nana Lee Kerns, and Kathleen Taylor preceded him in death.

James is survived by his sisters, Betty Wallen, Weber City, VA, Mary Bishop and husband, Wayne, Yuma, VA, Devota Smith and husband, Bill, Gate City, VA, Velma Bray, Reidsville, NC, Dena Bates and husband, Dan, Johnson City, TN; brothers, Charles Taylor, Duffield, VA, Frayne Taylor, Duffield, VA, Worley Carter, Duffield, VA; a special aunt, Rexie Nero, Reidsville, NC; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-7p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Scott Fields officiating. His nephew, Marcus Smith and great niece Kristen Cradic will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Larry Wallen, Jimmy Don Smith, David Castle, Greg Cradic, Corey Copas, Marty Combs, and Payton Lane will serve as pallbearers. Carl Wallen and J. C. Wallen will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.

A special thanks goes to NOVA Health Care and Rehab Center, especially Melinda Williams, Caroline Ridings and Paul Greene and staff for their loving care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Association of the Deaf at 8630 Fenton Street #820, Silver Springs, MD 20910.

An online guest register is available for the Taylor family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

