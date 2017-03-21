Ivan M. Duty

Ivan was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Hall Duty.

He is survived by his son, John Duty; daughter, Kim Elloitt; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters.

A visitation for family and friends will take place on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, TN). A funeral service with military honors will be conducted by Boone Dam VFW Post 4933 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jim Royston officiating. Entombment will take place at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Duty.