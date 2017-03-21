Hugh Patterson

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alley and Alpha Johnson Patterson, brothers, George Patterson, Rev. Coy Patterson, and Tom Lee Patterson.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ruby Arnold Patterson of the home, Eddie Patterson and wife, Diane of Surgoinsville, Grandchildren, Matt Patterson and wife, Andrea, Josh Patterson and wife, Becca, great grandchildren, Ashleigh, Brady, Reid, Boone and Jase Patterson. Brothers, Jeff Patterson and wife, Viola of Church Hill, John Patterson of Surgoinsville, sister, Bonnie Barr and husband, Bill of Florida. Several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 12 to 1 pm Wednesday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Matt Patterson and Rev. Gorman McMurray officiating. Music will be provided by Andrea Patterson. Burial will follow in the Goshen Valley Cemetery with Bill Smith, Donnie Trent, Billy Pounders, Quintin Phipps, J. T. Bruner and Josh Patterson serving as pallbearers.

