He was born in Nickelsville and had lived there most of his life.

Mr. Fields served in the U. S. Army as a radio operator in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

He was owner/operator of Fields Construction. Mr. Fields enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Mr. Fields was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Joyce Pendleton; parents; two sisters and eight brothers.

Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Carrie Ruth Addington Fields; sons, Howard E. “Ted” Fields and Michael Fields; daughter, Amy Williams; special grandchildren Josh Collins, Leah Williams and Neal Williams; several great grandchildren; sisters, Peggy McClain and Abbie Jean Sexton and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at his residence.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the family and friends for their kindness, compassion and for being there for Howard and Carrie.

It was Mr. Field’s wishes to be cremated.

The care of Howard Fields and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremations Services.