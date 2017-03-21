Jerry was unique, fun loving, athletic and mechanically inclined.

Jerry was a retired Lieutenant firefighter for the city of Washington, DC following 27 years of service and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of The American Legion Post #40, Glen Burnie, MD.

His favorite hobbies were snow skiing, boating, playing volleyball, listening to music and dancing. He also was an avid "gearhead." Jerry was a member of the Club Crabtowne Ski Club and the Chesapeake Bay Radio Control Club, Crownsville, MD. Jerry was always willing to lend a helping hand and extended a warm smile to everyone he met.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Patricia Roth and husband, Kevin; sons, Gerald Klejnot, Jr. and Andrew Klejnot; grandchildren, Jennifer Brewer and husband, Darin, Daniel Roth; great grandson, Cooper Brewer.

The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at St. Dominic Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 3:00 pm with Father William Oruko officiating.

An Entombment & Committal Service will follow at a later date in Annapolis, MD.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Jerry’s honor be made to, St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2517 N. John B. Dennis Hwy., Kingsport, TN 37660 or The Retired Firefighters Association of Washington, DC Local 36 Kenny Cox Building, 2120 Bladensburg Road NE, Suite 210, Washington, DC.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff and caregivers at Asbury Place, Baysmont, Preston Place I and II and Dr. Robert Lee for their compassionate care of our father.

The care of Gerald “Jerry” Klejnot, Sr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.