Ella Wright

• Today at 5:38 PM

KINGSPORT - Ella Wright, 94, of Kingsport, died Monday morning, March 20, 2017, in Knoxville, at the home of her daughter. Born in Hawkins County, she had resided in Sullivan County most of her life. Ella had worked for several restaurants in the area spending most of that time at Sears Coffee Shop. She was a member of Horse Creek Baptist Church and attended Riverside Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Bessie Overbay; sisters, Sarah Jobe and Dessie Allen; brothers, Bud, Jack, Junior and Clyde Overbay; granddaughter, Amy Pafford; and daughter, Kathy Wright.

Ella is survived by her daughters Brenda Overbay of Kingsport, and Tammy Wilson and husband, Rodney of Knoxville; granddaughters, Julie Ferguson and husband Shelburne, and Brooke Hunt and husband, Mark; grandsons, Brandon Scarlett and wife, Amanda, Ryan Jenkins and Nick Jenkins; great-grandsons, Mason Sanders, Carter Sanders, Keller Bolling, Pierce Jenkins and Cyrus Scarlett; and great-granddaughters, Ava Hunt, Kiley Scarlett, Jada Scarlett and Scarlett Jenkins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1-2:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Eddie McAmis officiating. Burial will follow in Lonestar Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Scarlett, Ryan Jenkins, Shelburne Ferguson, Mark Hunt, Mark Overbay and Darrell Lawson.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Ella Wright.