Ella Wright

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Bessie Overbay; sisters, Sarah Jobe and Dessie Allen; brothers, Bud, Jack, Junior and Clyde Overbay; granddaughter, Amy Pafford; and daughter, Kathy Wright.

Ella is survived by her daughters Brenda Overbay of Kingsport, and Tammy Wilson and husband, Rodney of Knoxville; granddaughters, Julie Ferguson and husband Shelburne, and Brooke Hunt and husband, Mark; grandsons, Brandon Scarlett and wife, Amanda, Ryan Jenkins and Nick Jenkins; great-grandsons, Mason Sanders, Carter Sanders, Keller Bolling, Pierce Jenkins and Cyrus Scarlett; and great-granddaughters, Ava Hunt, Kiley Scarlett, Jada Scarlett and Scarlett Jenkins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1-2:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Eddie McAmis officiating. Burial will follow in Lonestar Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Scarlett, Ryan Jenkins, Shelburne Ferguson, Mark Hunt, Mark Overbay and Darrell Lawson.

